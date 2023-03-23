Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson will miss the remainder of the season with a high ankle sprain, the team announced on Thursday.

L’attaquant Josh Anderson ratera le reste de la saison en raison d’une entorse à la cheville.



Foward Josh Anderson will miss the remainder of the season due to a high ankle sprain. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 24, 2023

Anderson left Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury that he suffered late in the third period while trying to score an empty net goal.

The 28-year-old got tangled up with Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev, sliding feet first into the net.

The team announced after the game that Anderson would have further tests, which have now ruled him out of the Canadiens final 10 games of the season.

The Burlington, Ont. native will finish the 2022-23 campaign with 21 goals and 11 assists in 69 games.