Habs' Drouin won't play Saturday after missing meeting
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said Friday forward Jonathan Drouin missed a meeting, and will not play in the Canadiens' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Drouin, 27, was also not allowed to practice Friday, Arpon Basu reported.
Drouin has one goal and 25 assists in 46 games this season.
Montreal fell 9-5 to the Florida Panthers on Thursday and are last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 27-36-6.
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey was absent from practice Friday after playing over 30 minutes in his return to the lineup on Thursday night, TSN's John Lu reports.
The Calgary native is expected to travel with the team for their matchup with the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Morrissey, 27, suffered a lower-body injury in last Saturday's win over the Florida Panthers and was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes.
Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, who last played on March 6, will also travel to Nashville, but head coach Rick Bowness said Thursday his status against the Predators is questionable.
Dubois, 24, has 24 goals and 31 helpers in 61 contests in 2022-23.