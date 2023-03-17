Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said Friday forward Jonathan Drouin missed a meeting, and will not play in the Canadiens' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Drouin, 27, was also not allowed to practice Friday, Arpon Basu reported.

Drouin has one goal and 25 assists in 46 games this season.

Montreal fell 9-5 to the Florida Panthers on Thursday and are last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 27-36-6.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey was absent from practice Friday after playing over 30 minutes in his return to the lineup on Thursday night, TSN's John Lu reports.

*#NHLJets Morrissey played 30+ minutes vs Boston on Thursday after missing the previous two games with a LBI. He’s likely skipping practice for maintenance before traveling to Nashville. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 17, 2023

The Calgary native is expected to travel with the team for their matchup with the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Morrissey, 27, suffered a lower-body injury in last Saturday's win over the Florida Panthers and was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes.

#NHLJets Bowness says Dubois will travel with the team to Nashville but his status for Saturday vs #Predators is questionable. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 17, 2023

Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, who last played on March 6, will also travel to Nashville, but head coach Rick Bowness said Thursday his status against the Predators is questionable.

Dubois, 24, has 24 goals and 31 helpers in 61 contests in 2022-23.