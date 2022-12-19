The Montreal Canadiens will honour former defenceman PK Subban on Jan. 12 against the Nashville Predators as part of a "PK Subban Homecoming" tribute at the Bell Centre.

Subban announced his retirement from the National Hockey League in September. In 434 games played in Montreal, he registered 63 goals and 278 points, adding another 38 points in 55 career playoff games, winning the Norris Trophy in 2013.

The 33-year-old will be honoured in an on-ice pregame ceremony prior to puck drop against the Predators.

Through the PK Subban Foundation, he pledged to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children's Hospital.

"We are thrilled to welcome P.K. back to his first NHL home this January," said Canadiens owner, president, and CEO Geoff Molson. "We look forward to giving our fans a chance to celebrate his career and the impact he had - and continues to have - on the Montreal community. Whether it's kids on local minor hockey teams choosing to wear No. 76, or the number of fans we see on any given night at the Bell Centre who still proudly wear their Subban jerseys, you don't have to go far to understand the influence P.K. had on the popularity of the sport in Quebec."

