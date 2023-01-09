The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that veteran goalie Jake Allen has an upper-body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day.

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. He will back up Sam Montembeault, who will start tonight. Jake Allen is out with an upper-body injury (day-to-day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 9, 2023

Sam Montembeault will get the start for Monday's game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Cayden Primeau, who was recalled from the AHL's Lavel Rocket on an emergency basis, will backup.

Over 27 games this season, the 32-year-old Allen has posted a 10-16-1 record with a 3.52 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.