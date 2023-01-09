39m ago
Habs G Allen out day-to-day with upper-body injury
The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that veteran goalie Jake Allen has an upper-body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day.
TSN.ca Staff
Sam Montembeault will get the start for Monday's game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Cayden Primeau, who was recalled from the AHL's Lavel Rocket on an emergency basis, will backup.
Over 27 games this season, the 32-year-old Allen has posted a 10-16-1 record with a 3.52 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.