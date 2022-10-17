2h ago
Habs G Allen (parental leave) won't dress vs. Penguins
The Montreal Canadiens will be without goaltender Jake Allen for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team announced Allen will miss the game while on parental leave.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal loaned defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket in order to recall goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL club. Sam Montembeault is expected to start Monday's game.
Allen, 32, has a 1-1 record this season with a .943 save percentage and a 2.03 goals-against average. He stopped 37 of 38 shots faced in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Primeau, 32, allowed six goals on 38 shots in his lone start for the Rocket this season - an overtime loss.
The Canadiens are 1-2 to start the season, while the Penguins are off to a 2-0 start.