Can Jake Allen steal some games for the Habs this year?

The Montreal Canadiens will be without goaltender Jake Allen for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team announced Allen will miss the game while on parental leave.

Montreal loaned defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket in order to recall goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL club. Sam Montembeault is expected to start Monday's game.

The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket and recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau. Jake Allen (parental leave) will be unavailable for tonight's game. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2022

Allen, 32, has a 1-1 record this season with a .943 save percentage and a 2.03 goals-against average. He stopped 37 of 38 shots faced in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Primeau, 32, allowed six goals on 38 shots in his lone start for the Rocket this season - an overtime loss.

The Canadiens are 1-2 to start the season, while the Penguins are off to a 2-0 start.