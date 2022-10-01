The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday that they have agreed to a two-year contract extension with goaltender Jake Allen, worth $7.7million.

Allen, who is 32 years old, appeared in 35 games for the Canadiens last season with a 9-20-4 record, a 3.30 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.

He was traded to Montreal from the St. Louis Blues after the 2019-20 season, in exchange for a third- and seventh-round pick. Allen spent his first eight NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

Allen was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut with them in the 2011-12 season.

In 353 career NHL games played, Allen has a record of 168-126-35, with a 2.60 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He also has 23 career shutouts.