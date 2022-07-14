Hughes on the plans for Slafkovský: 'We're going to take that week-by-week'

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said Thursday he's continuing trade talks involving veteran defenceman Jeff Petry.

Hughes called moving Petry "a priority" as the Canadiens continue their off-season after a last-place finish in the NHL. The general manager, added, however that he would not be trading Petry in a deal to simply move his salary.

"We had trades available to us yesterday," Hughes said. "At the end of the day, it's about finding the right trade for the Montreal Canadiens."

#Habs Hughes said there were trades for Petry available to him yesterday but ultimately finding a deal that makes sense for Montreal (i.e. no picks sacrificed, not retaining salary) is paramount. Otherwise Petry will remain a part of the Canadiens this fall. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 14, 2022

Petry, 34, had six goals and 27 points in 68 games last season, his eighth with the Canadiens. He is heading into the second year of a four-year, $25 million deal with an average annual value of $6.25 million.

A second-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers at the 2006 draft, Petry spent five years in Edmonton before being acquired by the Canadiens at the 2015 trade deadline in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks.

Price Update

Hughes said Thursday that goaltender Carey Price is slated to see a doctor later this month for an update on his knee injury.

Price received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee earlier this off-season and Hughes said his rehab process starts with rest and then continues with a progressive return to activity.

Hughes added that what’s more important than Price’s timeline for returning to his off-season training regimen is that there’s a thorough resolution of his situation, which will give clarity to him and the team.

2/2 #Habs Hughes says what’s more important than Price’s timeline for returning to his off-season training regimen is that there’s a thorough resolution of his situation, which will give clarity to him and the team. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 14, 2022

Price, who will turn 35 next month, cast some doubt on his own playing future after being limited to just five games last season.

“My honest opinion is no. I don't believe that in the current state it would be sustainable for a whole season,” Price said after the season ended. “So in that regard, I have a lot of question marks and fortunately for me, I got a lot of time over the summer to prepare.”

He is signed through the 2025-26 season at a cap hit of $10.5 million.