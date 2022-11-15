How difficult is it to acquire a top 4 defenceman?

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin will both miss the team's game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday due to upper-body injuries.

Joel Armia et Jonathan Drouin ne participeront pas à l'entraînement matinal et ne joueront pas ce soir (tous deux blessés au haut du corps).



Armia, 29, is without a point in seven games this season.

Drouin, 27, has four assists in 12 games this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jack Studnicka on injured reserve Tuesday and recalled forward William Lockwood from the AHL's Abbotsford Heat.

Canucks F Jack Studnicka has been placed on IR. F William Lockwood recalled from Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 15, 2022

Studnicka, 23, has one goal and two points in seven games with the Canucks this season, having been acquired last month in a trade from the Boston Bruins. He appeared in one game with the Bruins this season prior to the deal.

Lockwood, 24, has five goals and seven points in 10 games with the Heat this season. He appeared in 13 games with the Canucks last season, failing to register a point.



Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled defenceman Dennis Gilbert from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers and assigned defenceman Nick DeSimone to the Wranglers.

#Flames Roster Update: Defenceman Nick DeSimone has been assigned to the @AHLWranglers. Defenceman Dennis Gilbert has been recalled to the Flames. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 15, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used the following lines at practice on Tuesday:

Connor-Scheifele-Gagner

Perfetti-Dubois-Wheeler

Jonsson-Fjallby - Lowry-Eyssimont

Toninato-Gustafsson-Mäenalanen

Harkins



Morrissey-Pionk

Dillon-Schmidt

Samberg-Capobianco



Rittich

*Hellebuyck worked with Flaherty early then didn’t practise

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Jack Roslovic will be a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Kent Johnson will draw into the lineup in his place.

#CBJ Jack Roslovic will be a healthy scratch tonight vs. #NHLFlyers, which is pretty stunning given the Blue Jackets’ injury list. Kent Johnson draws into the lineup. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 15, 2022

Roslovic has one goal and six points in 14 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Casey DeSmith will start in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Casey DeSmith will get the start in goal tonight vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/IbHZJq787R — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 15, 2022

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Coach Maurice says it’ll be Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight against Washington. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 15, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled forwards Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Tuesday.

We have recalled forwards Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from @AmerksHockey. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 15, 2022

Bjork has not appeared in an NHL game yet this season. He has three goals and six points in 11 games with the Americans.

Sheahan, 30, has three assists in six games with the Americans this season. He had four goals and 17 points in 69 games last season with the Seattle Kraken.

Craig Anderson will get the start Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks and will not play Wednesday night against the Senators in Ottawa.