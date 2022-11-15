3h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Drouin, Armia out vs. Devils
Forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin will both miss the team's game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday due to upper-body injuries.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Armia, 29, is without a point in seven games this season.
Drouin, 27, has four assists in 12 games this season.
Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jack Studnicka on injured reserve Tuesday and recalled forward William Lockwood from the AHL's Abbotsford Heat.
Studnicka, 23, has one goal and two points in seven games with the Canucks this season, having been acquired last month in a trade from the Boston Bruins. He appeared in one game with the Bruins this season prior to the deal.
Lockwood, 24, has five goals and seven points in 10 games with the Heat this season. He appeared in 13 games with the Canucks last season, failing to register a point.
Calgary Flames
The Flames recalled defenceman Dennis Gilbert from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers and assigned defenceman Nick DeSimone to the Wranglers.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets used the following lines at practice on Tuesday:
Connor-Scheifele-Gagner
Perfetti-Dubois-Wheeler
Jonsson-Fjallby - Lowry-Eyssimont
Toninato-Gustafsson-Mäenalanen
Harkins
Morrissey-Pionk
Dillon-Schmidt
Samberg-Capobianco
Rittich
*Hellebuyck worked with Flaherty early then didn’t practise
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Jack Roslovic will be a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Kent Johnson will draw into the lineup in his place.
Roslovic has one goal and six points in 14 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Casey DeSmith will start in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres recalled forwards Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Tuesday.
Bjork has not appeared in an NHL game yet this season. He has three goals and six points in 11 games with the Americans.
Sheahan, 30, has three assists in six games with the Americans this season. He had four goals and 17 points in 69 games last season with the Seattle Kraken.
Craig Anderson will get the start Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks and will not play Wednesday night against the Senators in Ottawa.