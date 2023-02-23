'He's put in the work': St. Louis pleased with Barron's development, growing confidence

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia is listed as day-to-day after leaving Tuesday's game against game against the New Jersey Devils because he 'wasn't feeling well'.

The team also announced that centre Kirby Dach will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to a non-COVID related illness that has sidelined him since Feb. 16. Testing revealed that the illness-like symptoms were related to a lower-body injury.

The team announced defenceman Joel Edmundson's rehab is going well and that his status will be updated at the end of the week.

Defenceman Chris Wideman is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Armia, 29, has four goals and 11 points in 37 games this season.

Dach, 22, has 12 goals and a career-high 35 points in 54 games this season, his first with the Canadiens.

Edmundson, 29, has played 39 games this season, tallying one goal and six points.

Wideman, 33, has registered four assists in 32 games this season.