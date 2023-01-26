Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson was ruled out of Thursdays game against the Detroit Red Wings due to a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Le défenseur Joel Edmundson ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (bas du corps).



Defenseman Joel Edmundson won't return tonight (lower-body). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2023

Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak was also hurt in the first but returned to the bench midway through the second period.

The veteran has one goal and five assists in 38 games this season.

The Brandon, Man., native has played 454 games with the Canadiens, St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes, scoring 27 goals and adding 70 assists.

He was originally selected 46th overall by the Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft.