Habs F Drouin changes to No. 27 from 92

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin will enter the 2022-23 season sporting a new number.

Drouin switched to No. 27 on Friday after wearing No. 92 in each of his previous five seasons with the team.

Drouin wore No. 27 with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2014-17 before being traded to the Canadiens. Defenceman Karl Alzner previously held the No. 27 for the Canadiens until his five-year, $23.125 million contract expired in July.

The 27-year-old Drouin had six goals and 20 points in 34 games with the Canadiens last season, missing significant time with a wrist injury that required season-ending surgery.

Selected third overall by the Lightning in the 2013 NHL Draft, Drouin has 75 goals and 252 points in 427 games with the two teams.