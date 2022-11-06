Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended two games for boarding Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

The play happened in the third period of Saturday's 6-4 Vegas win when Anderson nailed Pietrangelo into the boards directly in front of the Golden Knights' bench. Pietrangelo fell forward, slamming head first into the sideboards, but did not appear injured on the play outside of a bloody nose. Several Golden Knights mobbed Anderson as a scrum ensued.

The Habs' forward was handed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit.

TSN's Chris Johnston reports that the two-game suspension will cost Anderson $59,459.46 in salary.

Anderson did not have a point in 9:55 of ice time prior to his departure while Pietrangelo had an assist in just over 24 minutes of play.