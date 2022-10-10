The Montreal Canadiens finalized their roster on Sunday afternoon, assigning Justin Barron, Rafael Harvey-Pinard Otto Leskinen, Cayden Primeau, and Jesse Ylonen to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

As a result, it's likely that 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, 2020 first-round pick Kaiden Guhle, and undrafted defenceman Arber Xhekaj will start the season in Montreal. Defenceman Jordan Harris, who played 10 games with the Canadiens at the end of the 2021-22 season, also appears to be starting the season in Montreal.