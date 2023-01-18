The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that Juraj Slafkovsky suffered a lower-body injury that does not require surgery and will be out for three months.

Slafkovsky, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has four goals and 10 points in 33 games this season.

Forward Jake Evans will also miss eight to 10 weeks with a lower-body injury.

In other injury news, forwards Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia will both be out until the All-Star break due to upper-body injuries.

Goaltender Jake Allen has an upper-body injury and will be out for a minimum of one week.