Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle was not available for Sunday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury.

Kaiden Guhle will not play against the Golden Knights. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.



Justin Barron is also day-to-day with an upper-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 5, 2023

Guhle, 21, played 18:11 during the Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and is considered to be day-to-day with the injury.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman missed 23 games earlier this season due to a knee injury.

Guhle was drafted 16th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Canadiens and has three goals and 15 points in 39 games in his rookie season.

Defenceman Frederic Allard will make his Canadiens debut against the Golden Knights in Guhle's absence.

Martin St-Louis confirme que le défenseur Frédéric Allard disputera un premier match avec les Canadiens aujourd'hui contre Vegas.



Martin St-Louis confirms that defenseman Frédéric Allard will play a first game with the Canadiens today against Vegas.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/b8UcoMxXE8 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 5, 2023

Allard, 25, was acquired by the Canadiens on Friday from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and seven points in 35 games while playing with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Allard was drafted 78th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2016 NHL Draft and has only played one game in the NHL during the 2020-21 season in Nashville.

Additionally, defenceman Justin Barron will not be available to the Canadiens on Sunday due to an upper-body injury.

Barron, 21, last appeared with the Canadiens during their 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and left after skating 1:11 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has three goals and nine points in 24 games this season.