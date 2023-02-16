Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will miss tonight's game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to a non-COVID illness, the team announced. Rem Pitlick will take his place in the lineup and play in his 100th career NHL game.

L'attaquant Kirby Dach ne jouera pas ce soir (malade - non relié à la COVID-19). Rem Pitlick sera dans l'alignement.



Dach, 22, has recorded 12 goals and 23 assists in 54 games this season, his first with the Habs. He was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at the last NHL Draft in exchange for a 1st round pick. in 206 career games, Dach has 31 goals and 63 assists. He was originally selected third overall by the Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Pitlick, 25, has tallied two goals and five points in 22 games this season. He has 18 goals and 44 points in 99 career games with the Canadiens, Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators.