Canadiens F Dach (upper body) out Tuesday vs. Flyers
Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will not play Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.
Chris Tierney will take his spot in the lineup.
Dach, 22, was out for other a month from Feb. 14 to Mar. 21 due to a lower body injury. In 58 games this season, Dach has set career highs with 14 goals and 38 points. In 210 career games, the Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native has 33 goals and 64 assists. Dach was originally selected third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft before he was dealt to the Canadiens at the 2022 Draft.
The Canadiens (30-38-6) sit 28th in the league with eight games remaining on the schedule.