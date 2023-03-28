Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will not play Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Chris Tierney will take his spot in the lineup.

L'attaquant Kirby Dach (haut du corps) ne jouera pas ce soir. Chris Tierney sera inséré dans la formation.



Forward Kirby Dach (upper body) will not play tonight. Chris Tierney will be in the lineup.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2023

Dach, 22, was out for other a month from Feb. 14 to Mar. 21 due to a lower body injury. In 58 games this season, Dach has set career highs with 14 goals and 38 points. In 210 career games, the Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native has 33 goals and 64 assists. Dach was originally selected third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft before he was dealt to the Canadiens at the 2022 Draft.

The Canadiens (30-38-6) sit 28th in the league with eight games remaining on the schedule.