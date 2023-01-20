Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson was fined $5,000 on Friday for interference against Florida Panthers forward Eric Staal in Thursday's game.

Matheson did not receive a penalty on the play, which occurred late in the first period of his team's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Staal suffered an upper-body injury on the play and did not return to the game.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Matheson, 28, has one goal and seven points in 12 games this season, while picking up 17 penalty minutes. He is signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $4.875 million.

Staal, 38, has seven goals and 14 points in 40 games last season after not playing in the NHL a year ago.