Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson is expected to miss eight weeks with an abdominal muscle strain. 

Matheson suffered the injury during the preseason and missed Montreal's season opener, a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. He underwent an MRI on Wednesday and was placed on injured reserve Thursday morning. 

The 28-year-old was acquired by the Canadiens from the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 16, along with a 2023 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.

He had a career season in 2021-22, recording 11 goals and 31 points in 74 games last season with Pittsburgh. 

A first-round pick (23rd overall) by the Florida Panthers at the 2012 NHL Draft, the Pointe-Claire, Que., product has 49 goals and 138 points in 417 career NHL games split between the Panthers and Penguins. 

Defenceman Corey Schueneman was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Thursday. 