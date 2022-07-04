Hughes: Habs down to three choices at No. 1 overall

Hughes: Habs down to three choices at No. 1 overall

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said Monday the team is deciding between three players at No. 1 overall in Thursday's NHL Draft.

Hughes confirmed the team is choosing between Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright, Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky and American centre Logan Cooley.

#Habs Hughes says his group has not decided whom they will pick at number one, but their players of interest are Wright, Slafkovsky and Cooley. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 4, 2022

Wright has been the projected first-overall pick since last summer, though he was passed by Slafkovsky in TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's final draft ranking. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button still projects the Canadiens to select Wright in his final mock draft released Monday, with Slafkovsky being selected by the New Jersey Devils at No. 3 and Cooley falling to the Arizona Coyotes at No. 3.

Hockey Hall of Famer Vincent Lecavalier, who is serving as special advisor to hockey operations for the Canadiens, said Monday he has already spoken to Wright and also expects to meet with Slafkovsky and Cooley before Thursday's draft.

#Habs Lecavalier spoke to Shane Wright and will likely do the same with Slafkovsky & Cooley. Part of the conversations are trying to determine how the prospects will deal with the pressure of being picked first overall in the Montreal market. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 4, 2022

The Montreal Canadiens are selecting first overall for the first time since drafting Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.