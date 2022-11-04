With a buildup of veteran forwards on their roster, the Montreal Canadiens are trying to build interest on the trade market.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Canadiens spoke with the Capitals in the wake of Washington losing Connor Brown to a major injury, but no trade is close between the two teams.

LeBrun points to Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin and Mike Hoffman as players the Canadiens could potentially hold conversations on.

"Well, certainly on paper you could see why the two teams would at least want to talk. I'm told there has been communication between the Caps and the Habs, but it hasn't gone very much past that," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "And the reason is, despite the fact that Connor Brown is gone six-to-eight months and the Caps do have his $3.6 million cap hit to play with, for now, Washington is intent on looking at its internal options – whether that's Connor McMichael, or Sonny Milano [who] they just signed and recalled. So, for now, Washington wants to look at that.

"The Habs have not only reached out, I'm told, to the Washington Capitals, they've reached out to several clubs around the NHL trying to create a trade market for their glut of forwards, whether that's Evgenii Dadonov or Jonathan Drouin or Mike Hoffman and beyond. The Habs have too many guys up front, which is why there were some noteworthy healthy scratches every night with that team. So, we'll see where that goes, but certainly Montreal is looking to make a move."

The Canadiens have 14 forwards on their active roster after moving Dadonov to injured reserve Thursday to clear a spot for defenceman Joel Edmundson's return.



Canadiens Potential Trade Candidates

Of the three players listed by LeBrun, Drouin carries the largest salary at an expiring $5.5 million cap hit. The 27-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has two assists in eight games this season after posting six goals and 20 points in 34 games last season.

Dadonov, 33, is also a pending unrestricted free agent and carries a $5 million cap hit. He is without a point in eight games this season, his first with the Canadiens after being acquired in the off-season from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hoffman is under contract through next season at a $4.5 million cap hit. The 32-year-old has one goal and two points in nine games this season after scoring 15 goals and posting 35 points in 67 games last season.

The Canadiens, who finished last in the NHL a season ago, have a 5-5-1 record through 11 games this season.