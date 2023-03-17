Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki was fined $2,500 on Friday for cross-checking Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers.

The incident came in the third period of Thursday's 9-5 loss to the Panthers. Suzuki received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct with just under three minutes remaining.

The fine, announced by the NHL Department of Player Safety was half the maximum allowable given Suzuki's $7.875 million cap hit through 2029-30.

The 23-year-old has 21 goals and 51 points in 69 games this season, his fourth in the NHL. He has already tied his career-high goals in a season and is 10 points away from matching his total from last season.

The London, Ont. native was selected 13th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft.