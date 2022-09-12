Will Habs be in the running for the first overall pick again?

The Montreal Canadiens named Nick Suzuki as the team's new captain on Monday.

The 23-year-old is the 31st team captain in franchise history and replaces Shea Weber, who last wore the "C" during the 2020-21 season.

The team added that defenceman Joel Edmundson and forward Brendan Gallagher will serve as alternate captains this season.

Suzuki had a career season in 2021-22, posting 21 goals and 61 points in 82 games. He's signed through the 2029-30 season at a cap hit of $7.875 million.

Selected 13th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, Suzuki was acquired by the Canadiens as part of their return for then-captain Max Pacioretty.

The London, Ont. native has 49 goals and 143 points in 209 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens. He also has 11 goals and 23 points in 32 career playoff games, including his 16 points in 22 games during Montreal's run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.



New-Look Canadiens to Surprise?

After finishing at the bottom of the NHL standings last season, Suzuki said last month he believes the Montreal Canadiens are ready to surprise their doubters this year.

“I think I’m most excited about kind of proving people wrong,” Suzuki told the Montreal Gazette. “I think people have really put us down. I was actually talking to (Sean) Monahan about our lineup. We’ve got a pretty deep team and I think people are really underestimating us. That’s not a bad thing, either. I think we’re going to surprise people.”

Monahan, acquired earlier this month from the Calgary Flames, is part of a major overhaul for Montreal this off-season, which also saw the club acquire Michael Matheson as part of their return for veteran defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling.

Additionally, the Canadiens traded defenceman Alexander Romanov at the NHL Draft, acquiring centre Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks in the process, and moved former captain Weber's contract to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Evgeni Dadonov.

The off-season has also included the Canadiens selecting Juraj Slafkovsky No. 1 overall and general manager Kent Hughes announcing that Carey Price is not expected to play this season.

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, the Canadiens started last season 8-30-7 before replacing head coach Dominique Ducharme with Martin St. Louis. The team posted a 14-19-4 record under St. Louis to finish the season, but still wound up dead last in the NHL standings, two points worse than the Arizona Coyotes.

“Rebuilding, that was last year. We’re ready to take the next step,” Edmundson said at the team's golf tournament on Monday. "We have no excuses not to make playoffs.

"That’s our mindset, making playoffs."