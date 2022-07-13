The Montreal Canadiens have signed 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Soon after, the Seattle Kraken announced they were signing No. 4 overall pick Shane Wright to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old Slafkovsky had five goals and five assists in 38 games last season for TPS Turku in SM Liiga.

He helped Slovakia win bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with seven goals in seven games, winning MVP honours. He became the Slovak-born player to be selected first overall in the NHL draft.

Wright, 18, had 32 goals and 94 points in 63 games last season for the Kingston Frontenacs. He had 39 goals and 66 points in 58 games the season before.

"I couldn't be happier to be in Seattle and be a part of the Kraken organization," Wright said in a news release. "Getting to see the city for the first time this week, I can't wait to get back here and get to work. It was truly an honor to be drafted by the Kraken. This is just the beginning and I'm really excited about what lies ahead."