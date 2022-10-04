The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Owen Beck to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Beck, 18, was selected in the second round (33rd overall) by the Canadiens at the 2022 NHL Draft.

He scored 21 goals and had 51 points in 68 games last season with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads.

In 2021-22, he won CHL and OHL Scholastic Player of the Year and was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team.