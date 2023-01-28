Montreal Canadiens forward Owen Beck will make his NHL debut tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

L'entraîneur-chef Martin St-Louis confirme qu'Owen Beck fera ses débuts dans la LNH contre les Sénateurs d'Ottawa ce soir.



Head coach Martin St-Louis confirms that Owen Beck will make his NHL debut tonight against the Senators.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 28, 2023

He was recalled Friday from the OHL's Peterborough Petes on an emergency basis.

Beck, 18, was selected 33rd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Peterborough, Ont., native has 19 goals and 25 assists in 37 OHL games this season split between the Petes and Mississauga Steelheads.

Back also played three games for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Halifax and New Brunswick, recording one assist in three games as Canada claimed gold.