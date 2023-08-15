Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday that forward Paul Byron will retire prior to the upcoming season.

Hughes added that Byron will meet with the team in September to discuss a position with the club.

Byron, 34, did not play last season and appeared in just 27 games in the 2021-22 season due to a hip injury.

The forward joined the team in the 2015-16 season and played 383 games with the club, scoring 81 goals and adding 79 assists.

Byron was originally selected in the sixth round (179th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2007 NHL Draft. In 521 career games over 12 seasons with the Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Calgary Flames, Byron has 98 goals and 110 assists.