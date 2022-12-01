The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Mike Hoffman on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Rem Pitlick has been recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket and will join the team in Calgary for tonight's game against the Flames.

Les Canadiens ont placé l'attaquant Mike Hoffman sur la liste des blessés. L'attaquant Rem Pitlick a été rappelé du Rocket de Laval et rejoindra l'équipe à Calgary.



The Canadiens have placed Hoffman on IR. Pitlick has been called up from Laval and will join the team in Calgary. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 1, 2022

Hoffman, 33, has not played since Nov. 19 as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. In 16 games this season, the Kitchener, Ont. native has scored five goas and added three assists.

Pitlick, 25, has played seven games with the Canadiens this season, failing to record a point. In 46 games with the club last season, Pitlick scored nine goals and added 17 assists.

The Habs are 11-10-1 this season and sit sixth in the Atlantic Division. Tonight's game in Calgary is the first of a four game Western road trip to Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Seattle.