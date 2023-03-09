The Montreal Canadiens provided updates on the injury status of Kirby Dach, Brendan Gallagher and Arber Xhekaj on Thursday.

MEDICAL UPDATES:



Kirby Dach (lower body) will be out indefinitely.



Brendan Gallagher (lower body) will be out for 3 to 4 weeks.



Arber Xhekaj (shoulder) underwent surgery on March 1. A full recovery is expected and he should be ready for the start of training camp. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 10, 2023

Dach, 22, has not played since he suffered a lower-body injury on Feb. 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He is still considered out indefinitely, the team announced.

In 54 games this season, the former third overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has 12 goals and 35 points, both career highs in his fourth season (first with Montreal).

Gallagher has struggled to stay on the ice this season, as two separate lower-body injuries have kept him out of the lineup for two separate periods.

He missed 13 games in December, and, after returning for three games at the end of the month, suffered another lower-body injury that has kept him out of the last 26 games. In 25 games this year, the 30-year-old has just four goals and nine points.

Gallagher is slated to miss another three-to-four weeks, per the team.

Xhekaj, a rookie who signed as an undrafted free agent this season, appeared in 51 games before suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair. The team announced that his surgery was successful and he should be ready for the start of training camp next season.

Injuries have been a major issue for Montreal this season, as they sit at the bottom of the Atlantic division through 65 games with 58 points.