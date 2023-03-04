The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Frederic Allard from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.

He will be available to play tomorrow against the Golden Knights in Vegas.

Allard was acquired by the Canadiens on Friday from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.

The 25-year-old scored two goals and added five assists in 35 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign this season.

He appeared in one NHL game with the Predators during the 2020-21 season after being selected by Nashville in the third round in 2016.