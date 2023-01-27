The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck from the OHL's Peterborough Petes on an emergency basis, the team announced on Friday. He will join the team in Ottawa ahead of Saturday's game against the Senators.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l'attaquant Owen Beck des Petes de Peterborough (rappel d'urgence). Beck rejoindra l'équipe à Ottawa.



Beck, 18, was selected 33rd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Peterborough, Ont., native has 19 goals and 25 assists in 37 games with the Petes and the Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL this season.

Back also played three games for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Halifax and New Brunswick, recording one assist in three games.