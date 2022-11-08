St. Louis feels for Pitlick and remembers how his NHL journey got started

Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Dylan Wells have cleared waivers Tuesday.

Dylan Wells (CHI) and Rem Pitlick (MTL) clear waivers.



No one new placed on the wire today. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 8, 2022

Pitlick did not play in Saturday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights and does not have a point in seven games so far this season. He will be assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The 25-year-old had 15 goals and 37 points in 66 games last season split between the Canadiens and Minnesota Wild. He is in the first season of a two-year, $2.2 million contract with an average annual value of $1.1 million.

Wells, 24, is on a one-year, $750,000 deal. He has appeared in one game this season with Chicago, playing 20 minutes against the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 5, stopping 12 of 13 shots.