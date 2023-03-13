Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick will not return to Monday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced.

Pitlick went to the locker room after going head first into the boards late in the first period and did not return to the bench for the start of the second.

L'attaquant Rem Pitlick ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



The 25-year-old has four goals and six assists in 34 games this season. He has 19 goals and 30 assists in 111 career NHL games with the Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and Minnesota Wild.