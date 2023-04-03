The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that forwards Sean Monahan (groin surgery) and Alex Belzile (fractured leg) are out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Mise à jour médicale · Medical update:



L'attaquant Sean Monahan a subi une opération à l’aine qui mettra un terme à sa saison.



Forward Sean Monahan underwent season-ending groin surgery. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 3, 2023

Monahan has not played since Dec. 5 against the Vancouver Canucks. He had been sidelined with a lower-body injury but general manager Kent Hughes confirmed Monahan suffered a new injury during his rehab.

The 28-year-old is in the final season of a seven-year, $44.625 million deal he signed with the Calgary Flames in August of 2016. The contract carries a cap hit of $6.375 million.

In 25 games this season for the Canadiens, Monahan had six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. He was acquired from the Flames over the summer along with a conditional first-round pick in exchange for future considerations.

Belzile, 31, had six goals and 14 points in 31 games with the Canadiens this season. In the AHL with Laval, he had 14 goals and 26 points.

The Canadiens are back in action Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings as they have five regular games left on their schedule. They currently sit fifth-last in the NHL standings.