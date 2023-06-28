The Montreal Canadiens selected David Reinbacher with the fifth-overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday.

The six-foot-two, 194-pound defenceman from Austria, had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 22 games for EHC Kloten of Switzerland’s top professional league.

Reinbacher, the first defenceman selected in this year's draft, joined Thomas Vanek as the highest-drafted Austrian ever.

Canadiens goaltender, and former fifth overall pick, Carey Price took the stage to announce Montreal's selection, but backed out partway through after appearing to forget Reinbacher's name.

One year removed from finishing last in the NHL and selecting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in the 2022 draft, the Canadiens missed the playoffs again last season and came 28th with a 31-45-6 record.

Montreal is set to make eight more selections, starting with No. 69, when the draft continues with Rounds 2-7 on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.