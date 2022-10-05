With the start of the regular season a week away, the Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman Logan Mailloux to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

Despite renouncing himself from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the 19-year-old Mailloux was selected 31st overall by the Habs amid controversy after being charged and paying a fine in Sweden for distributing an intimate photo of a woman without her consent. The native of Belle River, Ont., was suspended by the OHL in early September 2021 before being reinstated in January 2022.

"This is a decision that we have thought through carefully. Having Logan around members of our team and hockey operations staff for a good part of the summer allowed us to gain a greater appreciation of Logan Mailloux the person," said Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes in a release. "He has an opportunity to affect positive change and we will work to support him in any effort towards that goal. Logan recognizes the impact of his gesture and of course, the process continues."

Mailloux recorded three goals and six assists over 12 games with the Knights in 2021-22.

The entry-level deal will earn Mailloux $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23 and $832,500 in the two following seasons as well as $70,000 per season in the American Hockey League.