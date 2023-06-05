The Montreal Canadiens have signed restricted free agent forward Cole Caufield to an eight-year, $62.8 million extension, the team announced on Monday.

The deal has an average annual value of $7.85 million and will run through the 2030-31 season. Caufield is now the second highest paid play on the Canadiens, only behind below forward and captain Nick Suzuki, who makes $7.875 million per season.

Caufield, 22, only appeared in 46 games last season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in January but still registered 26 goals and 36 points with the Habs.

The 5-foot-7 winger finished ninth in Calder Trophy voting in 2021-22 after recording 23 goals and 43 points in 67 games during his rookie season.

Drafted 15th overall by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Draft, Caufield has 53 goals and 84 points in his 123 game career.

Caufield played two seasons with the University of Wisconsin and won the Hobey Baker Award in 2021 after scoring 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games.

The Mosinee, Wis., native represented the United States at the 2020 and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships and recorded three goals and seven points in 12 games. His two goals and five points in 2021 helped the United States to a gold-medal victory.