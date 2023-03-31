The Montreal Canadiens announced the signing of goaltender Jakub Dobes to a two-year, entry-level deal on Friday.

A fifth-round pick of the team in 2020, the 21-year-old Dobes spent the past two seasons with Ohio State.

Les Canadiens s'entendent sur les termes d’un contrat d’entrée de deux saisons (2023-2024 à 2024-2025) avec le gardien Jakub Dobes.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/52hQnvz39f — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 31, 2023

Dobes has also signed a deal with the Laval Rocket to finish the current season in the American Hockey League.

A native of Ostrava, Czechia, Dobes appeared in 40 games for the Buckeyes this season. He posted a mark of 21-16-3 with a goals against average of 2.31 and a .918 save percentage along with three shutouts.

In 2022, Dobes was named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and Co-Freshman of the Year, as well as to the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten Rookie Team.