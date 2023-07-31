The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Jesse Ylonen to a one-year, two-way contract Monday.

The 23-year-old appeared in 37 games for the Canadiens last season, scoring six goals with 10 assists. In 39 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket, he had 11 goals and 32 points.

A second-round pick (35th overall) by Montreal at the 2018 NHL Draft, Ylonen was gold with Finland at the 2019 World Juniors.

Born in Scottsdale, Ariz., he has eight goals and 13 assists in 52 career NHL games.