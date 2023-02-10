The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Jordan Harris to a two-year, $2.8 million ($1.4 million AAV) contract extension.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension (2023-24 to 2024-25) with defenseman Jordan Harris. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aKE35bzLEV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 10, 2023

The 22-year-old has one goal and 10 assists in 47 games with the Canadiens this season. He was set to become a restricted free agent after the season.

Drafted in the third round (71st overall) by Montreal at the 2018 NHL Draft, Harris spent four seasons in the NCAA with Northeastern. He made his NHL debut on April 2, 2022 against Tampa Bay.

The Haverhill, Mass., product has 12 points in 57 career NHL games.