The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Michael Pezzetta to a two-year, $1.625 million contract extension with an average annual value of $812,500.

Pezzetta, 25, scored seven goals with 15 points in 63 games with the Canadiens last season. He led the teams in hits with 239 and led all Habs forward in penalty minutes with 77.

A sixth-round pick (160th overall) by Montreal at the 2016 NHL Draft, he made his NHL debut on Nov. 2, 2021 against the Detroit Red Wings.

In 112 career NHL games, the Toronto, Ont., product has 12 goals and 26 points.