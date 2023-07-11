The Montreal Canadiens signed newly-acquired forward Alex Newhook to a four-year, $11.6 million contract on Tuesday.

The restricted free agent will carry a cap hit of $2.9 million under the new deal.

The Canadiens agree to terms on a four-year contract (2023-24 to 2026-27) with forward Alex Newhook.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/XT5NRb0rvw — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 11, 2023

The Canadiens traded a 2023 first-round pick (31st overall), a 2023 second-round pick (37th overall) as well as defenceman Gianni Fairbrother to the Colorado Avalanche to acquire Newhook last month.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and added 16 assists over 82 games with the Avalanche in 2022-23, his third season the NHL. He added one assist over seven playoff games.

Over 159 career games with the Avalanche, the native of St. John's, Nfld., has 27 goals and 39 assists and recorded four assists over 12 playoff games during Colorado's run to the Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

Newhook scored three goals and three assists over six games during the World Junior Hockey Championship in 2021, helping Canada claim silver.

He was selected 16th overall by the Avalanche in the 2019 draft.