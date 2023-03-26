The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Sean Farrell to a three-year, entry level contract, general manager Kent Hughes announced on Sunday. The deal carries an average-annual value of $1,158,333, the team said in a release.

He will join the team on their upcoming road trip to Buffalo and Philadelphia.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2022-23 to 2024-25) with forward Sean Farrell.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/PT5w72P7lv — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2023

The 21-year-old was a standout at Harvard this season, scoring 20 goals and adding 33 assists in 34 games. In 58 career games at the collegiate level, Farrell has 30 goals and 51 assists.

The Hopkinton, MA., native was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft.