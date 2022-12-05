The Montreal Canadiens released a statement on Twitter Monday night on the eve of the 33-year anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre, one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history.

"On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy," the statement read.

"In honor of their memory, the Montreal Canadiens organization has made a donation to the "Week of the White Rose" campaign to send 14 underprivileged girls to Polytechnique Montréal's summer science camp, Folie Technique, to help support the growth and development of women in STEM. We encourage all of those who wish to join us by visiting roseblanche.org/en to learn more about and contribute to this amazing initiative."

Statement from the Montreal Canadiens pic.twitter.com/JoVuiSvR75 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 6, 2022

The statement comes two days after star goalie Carey Price made a controversial post on Instagram, voicing his opposition to Bill C-21, the federal government's new bill to control firearms.

“I love my family, I love my country and I care for my neighbour. I am not a criminal or a threat to society. What (Justin Trudeau) is trying to do is unjust. I support the (Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights) to keep my hunting tools. Thank you for listening to my opinion,” Price said in his post.

Price received criticism for his post supporting the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the gun lobby group had recently used the word "Poly" as a promotional code for deals on gun merchandise.

"My views are my own and I do believe in them," Price said on Twitter Monday. "The only reason I bring up this issue is because it is what’s being brought up now and not out of disrespect to anyone. No, I did didn’t agree with the promotional code either. I continue to stand beside my fellow hunters and sport shooters who have legally acquired our property and use in a safe manner."

My views are my own and I do believe in them.



The only reason I bring up this issue is because it is what’s being brought up now and not out of disrespect to anyone.



No, I did didn’t agree with the promotional code either. — Carey Price (@CP0031) December 5, 2022

I continue to stand beside my fellow hunters and sport shooters who have legally acquired our property and use in a safe manner. — Carey Price (@CP0031) December 5, 2022

In their statement, the Habs apologized for Price's post, saying he was "unaware of the CCFR's recent marketing campaign nor was he aware of the unfortunate timing of his statement."

"On Saturday, Carey Price posted a statement in support of the CCFR's opposition to proposed federal gun control legislation," the statement said. "As previously stated, Carey was unaware of the CCFR's recent marketing campaign nor was he aware of the unfortunate timing of his statement. The Montreal Canadiens wish to express their sincere apology to any and all who have been offended or upset by the discourse that has arisen over this matter in recent days."

Fourteen women were killed by a gunman in the the École Polytechnique mass shooting, which took place on Dec. 6, 1989 in Montreal.