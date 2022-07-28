The Montreal Canadiens have appointed Stephane Robidas as the team's new assistant coach, general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday.

"We are very lucky to have someone of Stephane's caliber join our coaching staff. His recent experience as an NHL player, and his outstanding hockey background, will be excellent assets for the development of our players," said Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis. "Stephane perfectly matches the profile we were looking for in a candidate. In addition to being an exceptional individual, he is a very good communicator, and I believe that players will relate to him because of that."

Robidas, 45, spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AA Development Hockey League. He was previously named as assistant coach of the QMJHL's Sherbrooke Phoenix in June 2022. Robidas held the positions of Assistant Director of Player Development and Director of Player Development with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015-21.

The former defenceman was originally selected 16th overall by the Canadiens in the 1995 NHL Draft. He went on to record 57 goals and 201 assists over career 937 regular-season games with the Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Toronto Maple Leafs.