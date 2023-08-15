The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenceman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. The Canadiens will retain 50 per cent of Petry's salary.

The fourth-round pick will be the later of the Red Wings or the Boston Bruins pick.

Petry, 35, was acquired last week from the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the three-team deal that sent Erik Karlsson to the Penguins from the San Jose Sharks. Montreal also acquired goalie Casey DeSmith, forward Nathan Legare and a second-round pick in 2025 from Pittsburgh for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick.

Petry had five goals and 26 assists for the Penguins last year. Petry played eight season in Montreal from 2014 to 2022, recording 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 contests.

Lindstrom, 24, recorded eight points (one goal and seven assists) in 36 games with the Red Wings last season. In 128 career games with Detroit, Lindstrom has recorded two goals and 23 assists. He was originally selected 38th overall by the Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.