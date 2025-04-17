For the first time since 2021, the Montreal Canadiens are back in the NHL playoffs and face the Washington Capitals in the first round.

Washington won the regular-season series 2-1, splitting two games on home ice and defeating Montreal in their only game at the Bell Centre.

The Habs are +210 underdogs entering the series to advance, that number has an implied probability of 32.26 per cent.

WSH/MTL Series Winner Team Odds Washington Capitals -275 Montreal Canadiens +220

Washington is -120 to win the first game and series, while Montreal is +380 to do the same.

Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.

WSH/MTL Series Correct Score Series Outcome Odds Washington Capitals 4-0 +600 Washington Capitals 4-1 +320 Washington Capitals 4-2 +380 Washington Capitals 4-3 +400 Montreal Canadiens 4-0 +2700 Montreal Canadiens 4-1 +1200 Montreal Canadiens 4-2 +800 Montreal Canadiens 4-3 +700

SERIES SPREAD

The Capitals (-1.5) are -118 to cover the series spread. Washington has not won a playoff series since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, losing in the opening round five times.

WSH/MTL Series Alternate Spread Series Outcome Odds Washington Capitals -2.5 +165 Washington Capitals -3.5 +600 Washington Capitals +1.5 -600 Washington Capitals +2.5 -1450 Washington Capitals +3.5 -7000 Montreal Canadiens -1.5 +380 Montreal Canadiens -2.5 +850 Montreal Canadiens -3.5 +2700 Montreal Canadiens +2.5 -240 Montreal Canadiens +3.5 -950

Total Games

The over/under for games in the series has been set at 5.5, with over coming in at -160 and the under at +130.