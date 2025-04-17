SCOREBOARD

Canadiens longshots to upset Capitals in first round

For the first time since 2021, the Montreal Canadiens are back in the NHL playoffs and face the Washington Capitals in the first round.

Washington won the regular-season series 2-1, splitting two games on home ice and defeating Montreal in their only game at the Bell Centre.

The Habs are +210 underdogs entering the series to advance, that number has an implied probability of 32.26 per cent. 

WSH/MTL Series Winner

Team Odds
 Washington Capitals -275
Montreal Canadiens  +220
 

Washington is -120 to win the first game and series, while Montreal is +380 to do the same. 

Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.

WSH/MTL Series Correct Score

Series Outcome Odds
Washington Capitals 4-0 +600
Washington Capitals 4-1 +320
Washington Capitals 4-2 +380
Washington Capitals 4-3 +400
Montreal Canadiens 4-0 +2700
Montreal Canadiens 4-1 +1200
Montreal Canadiens 4-2 +800
Montreal Canadiens 4-3 +700

SERIES SPREAD 

The Capitals (-1.5) are -118 to cover the series spread. Washington has not won a playoff series since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, losing in the opening round five times. 

WSH/MTL Series Alternate Spread

Series Outcome Odds
Washington Capitals -2.5 +165
Washington Capitals -3.5 +600
Washington Capitals +1.5 -600
Washington Capitals +2.5 -1450
Washington Capitals +3.5 -7000
Montreal Canadiens -1.5 +380
Montreal Canadiens -2.5 +850
Montreal Canadiens -3.5 +2700
Montreal Canadiens +2.5 -240
Montreal Canadiens +3.5 -950

Total Games 

The over/under for games in the series has been set at 5.5, with over coming in at -160 and the under at +130.  

 

