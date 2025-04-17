Canadiens longshots to upset Capitals in first round
For the first time since 2021, the Montreal Canadiens are back in the NHL playoffs and face the Washington Capitals in the first round.
Washington won the regular-season series 2-1, splitting two games on home ice and defeating Montreal in their only game at the Bell Centre.
The Habs are +210 underdogs entering the series to advance, that number has an implied probability of 32.26 per cent.
WSH/MTL Series Winner
|Team
|Odds
|Washington Capitals
|-275
|Montreal Canadiens
|+220
Washington is -120 to win the first game and series, while Montreal is +380 to do the same.
Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.
WSH/MTL Series Correct Score
|Series Outcome
|Odds
|Washington Capitals 4-0
|+600
|Washington Capitals 4-1
|+320
|Washington Capitals 4-2
|+380
|Washington Capitals 4-3
|+400
|Montreal Canadiens 4-0
|+2700
|Montreal Canadiens 4-1
|+1200
|Montreal Canadiens 4-2
|+800
|Montreal Canadiens 4-3
|+700
SERIES SPREAD
The Capitals (-1.5) are -118 to cover the series spread. Washington has not won a playoff series since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, losing in the opening round five times.
WSH/MTL Series Alternate Spread
|Series Outcome
|Odds
|Washington Capitals -2.5
|+165
|Washington Capitals -3.5
|+600
|Washington Capitals +1.5
|-600
|Washington Capitals +2.5
|-1450
|Washington Capitals +3.5
|-7000
|Montreal Canadiens -1.5
|+380
|Montreal Canadiens -2.5
|+850
|Montreal Canadiens -3.5
|+2700
|Montreal Canadiens +2.5
|-240
|Montreal Canadiens +3.5
|-950
Total Games
The over/under for games in the series has been set at 5.5, with over coming in at -160 and the under at +130.