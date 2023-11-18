MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins punched their ticket to the Vanier Cup with a 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre on Saturday.

Quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked Montreal to an early lead when he finished off a 70-yard drive by hitting receiver William Legault in the end zone with a six-yard touchdown pass with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter.

Running back Carl Chabot added a one-yard rushing TD late in the second quarter. Montreal led 24-0 at the half.

Carabins kicker Philippe Boyer was perfect on four field-goal attempts, the longest being from 42 yards, and also chipped in with a pair of extra-point conversions and a rouge. Western's only score was a 21-yard field goal from Brian Garrity late in the third quarter.

Montreal finished off the scoring in the fourth quarter with a safety.

Senecal completed 21 of 28 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also Montreal's leading rusher with 38 yards on six carries.

Western quarterback Evan Hillock was 15-for-29 for 212 yard with three interceptions. He was sacked five times.

Mustangs running back Ethan Dolby rushed for 84 yards on 12 carries.

Montreal defensive back Nicolas Roy had a stellar game on defence, recording six tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Carabins's next game will be the Vanier Cup, Canada's national university football championship, on Nov. 25 at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

Their opponent will be the winner of Saturday's Mitchell Bowl clash between Nova Scotia's St. Francis Xavier University and the University of British Columbia at Thunderbird Stadium in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.