Montreal pulls away in midweek slugfest against Ottawa

Montreal Alliance guard Tavis “Pistol” Smith ended the game the same way he started it.

Montreal only had a three-point lead going into Target Time, but it was the return of “Pistol” Smith and his stepback three-point marksmanship that put the game away, 87-79, for Montreal against the Ottawa BlackJacks on Wednesday.

“I literally asked him if he wanted to come back yesterday morning,” Montreal head coach Jermaine Small admitted. “I think he gives TDM (Tavian Dunn-Martin) a break in handling the ball…And I mean I think he was clutch and he played really good defence.”

Smith, who played for the Alliance earlier this season, finished with a game-high 26 points on four-for-seven three-point shooting and made an immediate impact in his return to the Montreal lineup. Coming off the bench, he put his biggest stamp on the game in the third quarter. This was mostly a two-possession game, so any momentum-shifting plays to break parity was desperately needed.

Smith answered the call by stripping Ottawa’s Keevan Veinot and hitting a triple. Ottawa’s Deng Adel answered back with a mid-range jumper, but Smith hit another three to give Montreal a two-point lead. Then, he ended the third frame by switching hands mid-air in a MJ-esque way, and capitalized on Ottawa’s turnover by throwing down a dunk to give Montreal a six-point lead going into the final frame.

That would set the tone for Montreal’s captain Quincy Guerrier, fresh off Summer League with the Toronto Raptors, to rise to the occasion. He not only became an one-man offensive rebounding machine, he also put Veinot on his hip and scored inside for a bucket to build a five-point lead before Target Time. Guerrier finished with a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double performance.

But Montreal could not rest as Javonte Smart answered with a clutch two of his own for Ottawa. Another eurostep lay-up by Smart in Target Time would make it a one-point game, but six consecutive free throws made by TDM, Smith and Osawe built a seven-point lead and they were within three points of the Target Score.

Montreal did not have to rely as much on TDM, who finished with 10 points and seven assists. Coach Small credited Osawe – who had a 15-point, 10-point double-double – for setting tone early on the glass and pushing Smart inside.

Smart and Isiah Moore combined for 39 points for the BlackJacks and were pivotal in keeping the game close throughout.

“Our coach has been adamant about me driving to the basket and trying to draw fouls, so I’ve just been trying to follow that game plan and get to the free throw line and get going early,” said Moore at halftime.

Ottawa head coach David DeAveiro credited Small’s tactics in the third quarter. “I think they did a really good job defensively when Coach went to a small line-up,” he said. “I thought that changed the game a little bit and we didn’t really have an answer for that. My hat goes off.”

Ottawa lost the rebounding battle 48-37 and DeAveiro admitted to feeling the absence of Zane Waterman.

The East remains in a tight playoff race. While Montreal looks to continue improving its record, Ottawa will be fighting neck-and-neck with Scarborough for the second seed.