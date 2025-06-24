The Montreal Victoire have acquired forward Abby Roque from the New York Sirens in exchange for forward Kristin O'Neill and the 28th pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft on Tuesday.

Roque, 27, had six goals and 17 points in 30 games with the Sirens last season, her second in the PWHL. In 2023-24, she had six goals and 13 points in 24 games.

O'Neill, 27, scored one goal with five points in 30 games as a member of the Victoire in 2024-25. In four playoff games, she had one goal and one assist before Montreal was eliminated by the Ottawa Charge.

She also helped Canada earn silver at the Women's Worlds in April with two goals and five points in seven games.